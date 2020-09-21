The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance axed by Netflix after one series

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the prequel series to classic 1982 fantasy movie The Dark Crystal, will not return for a second series on Netflix, but producers say they’ll “look for other ways” to conclude the story.

Over the weekend The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance won an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s TV Programme, but it appears the decision had already been made to cancel the series.

Netflix said, in a statement first reported by Deadline: “We are grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world. We’re thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognised with the Emmy this weekend.”

Executive producer Lisa Henson said: “We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future. Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant.

“We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realise this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.”

Age of Resistance boasted a dynamic, star-laden voice cast, including Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Split).

They will be disappointed not to be returning. When asked about a potential second season last year, Nathalie Emmanuel, who played lead character Deet in the series, told and other journalists: “I can’t confirm [if it will return] – but hell yeah, I’d come back! It was so much fun, absolutely.”

