Homelander actor Anthony Starr reveals how they filmed THAT sex scene in The Boys

The second series of Amazon’s superhero comedy The Boys has kept fans very entertained so far, and the most recent episode featured perhaps the most crazy and unexpected scene yet.

After Homelander had asked Stormfront for help in boosting his popularity, the end of the episode saw the pair indulged in a no-holds-barred sex scene in mid-air, which also marked a very significant change in the nature of their relationship.

And now star Antony Starr has revealed some details about how they filmed the scene, telling TV Line that it was “probably one of the more interesting romantic things” he had ever done.

“Let me put it this way,” he said. “Whenever I’ve done a love scene in the past, I’ve never had to talk to the stunts team and get body armour put on and elbow and knee pads. I can say that was a whopping great first.”

Describing the scene as “bonkers”, Starr confirmed that there was wire work involved.

But, the actor said, the show’s scope means that it is able to get away with pulling off just about anything.

“I don’t know where the parameters are, to be honest,” he said. I think if we do it in the right way, we can get away with anything, and that’s one of those things. Superheroes having sex in mid-air is pretty bananas.”

Of course, as well as being an impressive technical feat, the scene had major repercussions from a narrative perspective as well, and Starr went on to detail how the relationship between the two characters shifted as a result of the episode’s events.

“It goes back to that neediness of this character,” he said. “She did a few things in episode five that really rang home for him. It pushes all the right buttons. He’s a narcissistic sociopath, so she really says all the right things.

“And as they discuss, she’s a little more robust than her human counterparts. She doesn’t break. So that’s great for him, because he needs someone that can be a bit more of an equal than Stillwell. She’s more of a match. At that point, it all kind of looks rosy for those two.”

The Boys releases new episodes on Amazon Prime Video on Fridays.