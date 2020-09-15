The Devil All the Time – the latest high profile original film to arrive on Netflix – sees a star-studded cast appear in a dark, psychological thriller that has already won acclaim from some critics.

The plot follows a range of “sinister characters living in Knockemstiff, Ohio – each of whom is struggling to deal with the post-war climate.

But was the film based on pre-exiting material? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is The Devil all the Time based on a book?

It is indeed! The film is adapted by screenwriters Antonio and Paulo Campos from Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel of the same name.

If you fancy giving the novel a read before watching the film, it’s available to buy from a number of online retailers, including Amazon.

What is The Devil all the Time about?

The book, like the film, follows various characters in post-World War II Southern Ohio – with those figures including a disturbed war veteran, a husband and wife serial killer duo, and a false preacher.

After a prologue that introduces protagonist Arwin (played by Tom Holland in the film), the remained of the book is split into seven sections, each exploring a new chapter in Arvin’s life, and the increasingly dark developments as he interacts with the various characters.

The Devil all the Time book reviews

The novel was very well received by book critics, and picked up a range of accolades including the Grand Prix de Littérature Policière and the Thomas and Lillie D. Chaffin Award for Appalachian Writing.

In a New York Times review the book was called, “as sickly beautiful as it is hard-boiled” while another positive critique in The Los Angeles Times said that “The Devil All the Time should cement his [Pollock’s] reputation as a significant voice in American fiction.”

The Devil all the Time is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 16th September.