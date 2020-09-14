Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Netflix drops first trailer for French Revolution drama La Revolution

Netflix drops first trailer for French Revolution drama La Revolution

This doesn't look like one for the faint-hearted...

La Revolution

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming French Revolution drama La Revolution – and based on the first look it seems set to be a violent and bloody affair.

Advertisement

The series will debut on the streaming platform on Friday October 16th and is described by Netflix as “a reimagined history of the French Revolution”.

The French-language drama is set in 1787 and will follow the future inventor of the guillotine as he uncovers a disease – named Blue Blood – that drives the aristocracy to murder commoners.

The trailer starts with a voice saying, in French, “A day will come, when the slaves will break their chains and when the wretched will join forces to raise their cry of rebellion.”

It also includes many brutal executions and members of the aristocracy vowing to destroy the Brotherhood that is planning to overthrow them.

Meanwhile, we also see members of the Brotherhood discuss Blue Blood, although they concede they don’t yet know the meaning of the phrase.

Towards the end, another character urges his friends, “Our enemies are very powerful. But if we unite, there are more of us. Everyone will have to fight.”

With a thumping soundtrack and no shortage of blood on display in the trailer, the series certainly seems likely to be rather an intense, gruelling watch.

The cast for the series includes Amir El Kacem, Lionel Erdogan, Marilou Aussilloux, Laurent Lucas and Julien Frison.

Advertisement

La Revolution debuts on Netflix on Friday 16th October. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.    

Tags

All about La Revolution

La Revolution
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

The Duchess

Katherine Ryan reveals that she’s already writing The Duchess season 2

DB Woodside plays Amenadiel in Lucifer on Netflix

Lucifer star DB Woodside casts doubt on season 6 episode count

Sarah Paulson stars in Netflix original series Ratched, from producer Ryan Murphy

Ratched review: A stunningly misguided ‘prequel’ to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

The Duchess

Join RadioTimes.com for live Q&A with Katherine Ryan, star of Netflix’s The Duchess