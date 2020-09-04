Will there be a season 2 of Netflix’s Away? Hilary Swank already knows where series can go

Will there be a season two of Away? Netflix’s astronaut series (starring Hilary Swank as the leader of a mission to Mars in the near future) slightly snuck up on viewers when it debuted, but after a first season full of wrought emotional drama, death-defying feats and plenty of technobabble, some may already be looking ahead to what comes next.

Officially, nothing’s been confirmed – but when we spoke to them back in August, the cast seemed pretty confident that there could be more to explore.

“I’m sure there are plans for a second season like there would be any time, and I would definitely want to be a part of that,” Ato Essandoh, who plays neophyte space-walker Kwesi in the drama, told RadioTimes.com.

“Of course, I would love for there to be a second season of the show,” agreed co-star Ray Panthaki (who plays Ram). “I think there’s so much more for it to say.”

But is there was an Away season two, what would it say? Series lead Swank has a few ideas…

“Well you know, if we were to do anything else, I think it’s continuing to explore,” Swank (who plays series lead Captain Emma Green) told RadioTimes.com.

“As an executive producer, what’s exciting to me about the show is exploring all the different characters and all the different races within the show.

“I think that one of the most dangerous things in life are stereotypes… they’re so systemic. And the idea of breaking stereotypes, breaking through them and getting to the humanity underneath them is super super important. And continuing to explore that as the show goes on and the human qualities underneath the face or the gender is really what unites us all.”

“There’s so much more to learn about each individual character,” agreed Panthaki. “I think the overarching theme of the series is something that’s so positive and so needs to be pushed out into the world. So I hope it goes on, absolutely.”

“How do you persevere through challenging times together as a group, and then in solidarity but also how do you conquer your own fears yourself, you know? As a human being,” added Swank. “Those are all interesting things to explore.”

And of course, if you’ve watched to the end of the first season you’ll know that – spoiler alert! – the crew don’t actually make it to Mars by the end of the final episode, so there’s also definitely some future ground to cover in the completion of their mission.

“For me, I would love to see if we make it to the planet,” Essandoh told us.

“I would love to see if Kwesi is able to fulfil the dream of life on Mars.”

All together, it sounds like there’s plenty of space for another season of Away to continue Emma Green’s star-spanning story. For any official confirmation, we’ll just have to watch the skies.

Away season one is streaming on Netflix now.