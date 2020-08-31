Accessibility Links

Arnold Schwarzenegger to make TV series debut in father-daughter spy drama

The action hero is reportedly lined up to star in a series from indie company Skydance Television.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly starring in a new spy drama series with a father and daughter at the heart of the action.

The report in Deadline suggested independent US studio Skydance Television was developing the hour-long episode series which had a global focus. The project is being led by Scorpion creator Nick Santora.

The Terminator star Schwarzennegger has a long association with Skydance, having made the movies Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate for the studio, reprising his iconic role of T-800 in the 2015 and 2019 instalments of the franchise.

Skydance Television is preparing to pitch the project to streaming networks and the search is underway for an actress who will play his daughter.

Schwarzennegger has been busy since last year’s Terminator: Dark Fate. He is starring in Kung Fury II: The Movie and is preparing to reprise his Twins role with Danny DeVito and Eddie Murphy in a kind-of sequel, Triplets.

IMDB also has the one-time Governor of California attached to a project called The Legend of Conan. His 1982 movie Conan the Barbarian was largely responsible for catapulting Schwarzennegger into the international consciousness.

It would mark Schwarzenegger’s first foray into scripted TV, although he was the host and executive producer of one series of The Celebrity Apprentice for NBC in 2017, which was a dismal failure following Donald Trump’s move from the show into the White House.

“When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it,” Schwarzenegger said at the time. “With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don’t want to… support the show.”

