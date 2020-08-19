Stranger Things’ 17th September resumption of filming is not guaranteed

Netflix hit ’80s sci-fi horror series Stranger Things may not resume production on 17th September, as has been widely reported, after the creators explained that the safety of the cast and crew was the priority to them.

Stranger Things’ executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter that while “everyone’s excited to get back to work”, their priority was guaranteeing the safety of everyone involved in producing season four.

Ross said: “That will dictate when we go back.”

The reported 17th September resumption looks, at the least, shaky, especially as the show is filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, where COVID-19 cases may be “plateauing”, according to Atlanta Magazine, but the death rate has not, with more than 100 deaths recorded in consecutive days last week.

The premiere date of Stranger Things season four on Netflix has not been announced, but it’s unlikely to occur before the summer of 2021.

Looking for an upside the Duffer brothers said that for the first time the Stranger Things team had all the scripts written for the entire season and they were “able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments”.

While it’s been widely reported that season four would not be the end of Stranger Things, the extra time has meant they’ve had time to “figure out what is best for the show”.

Ross said: “We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

Can we start to dream of Stranger Things extending beyond season five?

Meanwhile, the Duffers were also quizzed about September’s virtual Emmy Awards ceremony. Stranger Things has eight nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, but they weren’t too bothered about missing the big night in person.

Ross said: “The argument could be that it can take away from [production], but it is fun to celebrate with our cast and crew amid it all. There are certainly moments where we miss that, but at the end of the day it does allow us to focus on season four.”

Matt continued that, while he didn’t enjoy parties, “it was a great year for television, and you just want to tell some of those people how much their work meant to you”.

Stranger Things season 4 has been delayed, but seasons 1-3 is now available on Netflix.