All 5 seasons of Misfits are coming to Netflix soon

For those of you who can’t get enough of Robert Sheehan in The Umbrella Academy, you’re in luck – all five series of Channel 4’s Misfits are landing on Netflix in September.

Advertisement

The black comedy, which aired between 2009 and 2013, follows a group of young offenders who, whilst working in a community service programme, obtain supernatural powers during an electrical storm.

Netflix teased the series’ arrival on Twitter, writing: “ROBERT SHEEHAN NEWS: If S2 of The Umbrella Academy didn’t scratch your itch, *all five* seasons of Misfits will be coming to Netflix UK on 15 September.”

ROBERT SHEEHAN NEWS: If S2 of The Umbrella Academy didn’t scratch your itch, *all five* seasons of Misfits will be coming to @NetflixUK on 15 September. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 13, 2020

The platform also replied to a Misfits fan who’d asked for Netflix to acquire the show, with the streamer’s UK Twitter account replying: “K.”

Sheehan, who appears to have a penchant for playing super-powered roles, stars in the sci-fi comedy as Nathan Young, a petty thief who gains the power of immortality. He received a BAFTA nomination for his portrayal, but left the show during series three.

Misfits also launched the careers of Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Utopia), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Lauren Socha (Catastrophe), Antonia Thomas (Lovesick), with later seasons featuring Joseph Gilgun (Preacher), Karla Crome (Hit & Miss), Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) and Matt Stokoe (Bodyguard).

Created by New Tricks and Hustle writer Howard Overman, Misfits proved wildly popular during its run on Channel 4, with rumours circulating in 2012 of a potential film adaptation.

However, speaking to Digital Spy in 2016, Overman said that despite writing the script for Film4, the film never came about. “The movie business is a weird thing and it just never happened, for various financial reasons, I think,” he said.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“That’s just the nature of the beast. It’s a bit of a lottery, the film business, to be honest,” he added.

According to Deadline, a US-remake of Misfits has been in the works for channel Freeform since 2017, with Veronica Mars’ Diane Ruggiero-Wright serving as showrunner.

A variety of US actors have been cast in the series, based on the UK version, with Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Darker), Tre Hall (Rebel), Allie MacDonald (Orphan Black), Jack Cannavale (Nurse Jackie), Charlie Saxton (Hung) and Dave Foley (Monsters University) playing the show’s main characters.

Advertisement

Misfits is arriving on Netflix in the UK on Tuesday 15th September. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.