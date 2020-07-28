Watch the teaser trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous as release date confirmed

Netflix has released a brand new teaser trailer for their (ahem) dino-mite animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg himself, the series follows a group of six teenagers who attend a dinosaur-themed summer adventure camp. In the teaser trailer, we can see them marvelling at the various dinosaurs at the camp.

It’s not clear whether any characters from the original Jurassic Park film or subsequent sequels will crop up – but in the teaser, fans can spot the kids travelling about in those glass pods we were first introduced to in the film Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox

The synopsis for the animated series reads, “When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realises their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.”

The voice cast features Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave.

You can watch the teaser trailer below, as the teens zip-wire their way to safety and face down T-Rexes.

The series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous premieres on Netflix on 18th September 2020.


