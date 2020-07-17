How can I stream comedy film How to Build a Girl?

Caitlin Moran’s bestselling semi-autobiographical novel How to Build a Girl has been adapted into a comedy film, starring Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein as Johanna Morrigan, an aspiring rock music critic growing up in Wolverhampton in the early 1990s.

The cast also includes the likes of Emma Thompson, Alfie Allen – in addition to Michael Sheen, Lily Allen, and Mel & Sue among the stars cameoing as talking posters of historical figures pinned to Johanna’s bedroom wall…

Read on for everything you need to know about How to Build a Girl.

When is How to Build a Girl on Amazon Prime Video?

How to Build a Girl is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from 24th July 2020.

The film was originally due to have a theatrical release, but due to the lockdown and pandemic the filmmakers opted for a digital release.

What is How to Build a Girl about?

Written by Caitlin Moran (and adapted from her novel of the same name), the film tells the story of Johanna Morrigan (Beanie Feldstein), a fiercely ambitious young woman who is obsessed with music – and manages to reinvent herself as Dolly Wilde, a funny and rude rock music critic.

However, as Johanna begins to lose sight of herself and act differently around her family now that she’s the primary breadwinner, she may realise that ‘building a girl’ is more complex than anticipated.

The film is based on Caitlin Moran’s bestselling book, How to Build a Girl, which you can find on Amazon now.

Who is in the How to Build a Girl cast?

Lead character Johanna Morrigan is played by Beanie Feldstein in the film.

Alfie Allen plays John Kite, Johanna’s love interest, and Emma Thompson also stars as Amanda Watson. Other cast members include Paddy Considine, Chris O’Dowd, Sarah Solemani, Arinzé Kene, Frank Dillane, Tadhg Murphy, Laurie Kynaston, Joanna Scanlan, and Ziggy Heath.

Booksmart actress Feldstein, who also played Saoirse Ronan’s best friend in Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated tale Lady Bird, said that she was honoured to bring the role to life.

Speaking about her casting in the film, she said on Twitter: “The women making this movie are the most warm, bright, powerful, passionate women ever to exist. I’ve never been more honored than to join them on this journey to Wolverhampton, England. @caitlinmoran, thank you for creating the girl I get to build. You’re astonishing.”(sic)

The women making this movie are the most warm, bright, powerful, passionate women ever to exist. I've never been more honored than to join them on this journey to Wolverhampton, England. @caitlinmoran, thank you for creating the girl I get to build. You're astonishing. https://t.co/Spt3vBClnQ — Beanie Feldstein (@BeanieFeldstein) May 9, 2018

Is there a How to Build a Girl trailer?

Yes, you can watch the official trailer for the How To Build A Girl adaptation above.

If you want to read Caitlin Moran’s How to Build a Girl before you watch the film, buy the book on Amazon now.

