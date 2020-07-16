When is Muppets Now on Disney Plus? Cast, trailer and latest news

Prepare for some mayhem, because The Muppets are heading back to television for a series unlike anything they’ve attempted before.

Advertisement

Jim Henson’s colourful creations are launching Muppets Now on Disney+, making it their debut streaming series as well as their first foray into the world of unscripted comedy.

While they have legions of fans all over the world, The Muppets have struggled to find their place since being absorbed by Disney’s vast entertainment empire.

Their most recent theatrical adventure, Muppets Most Wanted, fell flat with critics and audiences, as did their later television project which adopted a mockumentary format similar to that of The Office.

This fresh take needs to get them back on track while also establishing Kermit the Frog’s new voice actor, Matt Vogel, taking over from Steve Whitmire after 26 years in the role.

Here’s all your essential information on Disney+ series Muppets Now.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Muppets Now released on Disney Plus?

The season premiere of Muppets Now will arrive on Disney Plus on Friday 31st July and the series will then follow a weekly release schedule, as is standard for original shows on the service.

There are six episodes (or “muppisodes”) in the first season, so we can expect the finale to land on Friday 4th September.

What is Muppets Now?

Muppets Now is billed as first ever completely unscripted Muppets series and will follow the character of Scooter as he rushes to upload the brand new series to Disney+ before his strict deadline.

Of course, nothing is ever simple in the world of The Muppets, so he’ll have a number of obstacles, distractions and complications to contend with, courtesy of the rest of the gang.

As Joe the Legal Weasel explains in the latest trailer, this will be a “wholly unique Muppet enterprise with all-new non-fiction and unscripted elements,” as well as all the surprise celebrity cameos the team are used to.

Which Muppets will feature in Muppets Now?

Disney Plus

It has been confirmed that several of The Muppets’ biggest names will appear in Muppets Now, including: Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Beaker, Camilla, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo the Great, Pepe the King Prawn, The Swedish Chef, Scooter and Uncle Deadly.

Kermit the Frog said: “The Muppets are thrilled to be doing our first-ever unscripted show! It’s going to be extremely spontaneous and very surprising; almost as surprising as the fact that we ever actually used a script in the past.”

Miss Piggy added: “This is moi unfiltered, unexpurgated, and more unbelievably fabulous than ever. If you watch only one show on Disney+, you really should tune in more often. But whenever you watch, make it moi on Muppets Now.”

What celebrity guests will be in Muppets Now?

We’ve been promised by Gonzo the Great himself that Muppets Now will feature rotating celebrity guest stars.

Star names due to appear in the series include RuPaul, Taye Diggs, Seth Rogen, Aubrey Plaza, Linda Cardellini, and Danny Trejo.

Why has Kermit the Frog’s voice changed?

Getty

When creator Jim Henson passed away in 1990, voice actor Steve Whitmire took over the role of Kermit the Frog, bringing him to life in a number of brilliant projects including The Muppet Christmas Carol and 2011’s acclaimed revival.

However, Whitmire had a falling out with Disney in 2017, reportedly after he was “outspoken” on creative disagreements about 2016’s short-lived Muppets television series, while an earlier union dispute is also said to have been a factor.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I am still trying to make sense of how those two issues were egregious enough to justify ending a 39-year career without at least giving me an ultimatum at the time the issue occurred when I would have had a chance to correct my course.”

A spokesperson for The Muppets Studio said: “We raised concerns about Steve’s repeated unacceptable business conduct over a period of many years and he consistently failed to address the feedback.

“The decision to part ways was a difficult one which was made in consultation with the Henson family and has their full support.”

The role was passed on to puppeteer and voice actor Matt Vogel, who has worked on various Muppets projects since 2008 and has also performed on Sesame Street.

Is there a trailer for Muppets Now?

You can hear the new Kermit in action in this teaser trailer, presumably filmed since the coronavirus lockdown given the all too familiar video call set-up.

The series itself was shot last summer, meaning it will not share this same format, instead seeing the Muppets out in the world and performing scenes together.

Advertisement

Muppets Now begins on Disney Plus on 31st July. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.