With Fear the Walking Dead set to return with its sixth season later this year, fans are preparing by rewatching the boxset or catching up on missed episodes.

The post-apocalyptic horror drama, a sister series to The Walking Dead, stars Lennie James (Save Me) as Morgan Jones, the leader of a group of survivors, searching for others to help as a way of atoning for their past.

If you’re behind on the show and want to speed through season five before the upcoming series arrives, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

When is Fear the Walking Dead season 5 on Amazon Prime Video?

Season five of Fear the Walking Dead is currently available to watch on Amazon but for a price – £12.99 for the whole season or £2.49 for each episode.

Amazon has not yet announced whether the series will become free to watch with Prime membership like seasons one to four.

How much is an Amazon Prime subscription?

If you sign up for Amazon Prime, you sign up for a whole bundle of services, from free next day delivery, music streaming service Amazon Music, unlimited photo storage, as well as, of course, TV series and films.

Prime membership costs £7.99 per month if you go for a monthly subscription.

However, you can also opt for an annual subscription costing £79 per year, which works out at £6.58 per month.

If you are sure you only want to use Amazon’s video service, there is a separate membership just for Amazon Prime Video that costs £5.99 per month. However, that subscription does not include any of the other services. See all the available plans here.

If you want to see what the service is like before paying for it, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Fear the Walking Dead season 5 cast

Season five sees Lennie James return as the surviving group’s leader Morgan Jones alongside Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark.

Joining them on-screen is Maggie Grace (Althea ‘Al’ Szewcyk-Przygocki), Colman Domingo (Victor Strand), Danay García (Luciana Galvez) and Garret Dillahunt (John Dorie).

What happened in Fear the Walking Dead season 4?

Season four of Fear the Walking Dead introduced Morgan Jones, a former character in The Walking Dead, who left Rick Grimes’ community and meets John Dorie, Althea and the Clark family – Madison, Nick and Alicia and Nick’s girlfriend Luciana.

Together, the group find a safe haven from the zombies within the grounds of a baseball stadium but soon come across another threat –a hostile group of survivors known as the Vultures.

