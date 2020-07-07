When is Last Chance U season 5 out on Netflix? Is it the last season?

Earlier in 2020 The Last Dance really shook up the sports documentary genre – but it’s far from the only series in that genre currently available on Netflix.

Last Chance U, which takes an in depth look at the world junior college American football through the lens of the programs at various colleges, has already run for four seasons on the streaming service and is set to return for a fifth run soon.

Reads on for everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes.

When is Last Chance U season 5 out on Netflix?

All eight episodes of the series – which has been subtitled Last Chance U: Laney – will land in one go on Tuesday, 28th July, 2020.

What college will be the focus of Last Chance U season 5?

The first two seasons of the show followed events at East Mississippi Community College, before the action was shifted to Independence Community College in Kansas for seasons three and four.

This time round we’re moving college again – with the season set to focus on Laney College in Oakland, California, whose team participates in the California Community College Athletic Association – a different JUCO League from East Mississippi and Kansas.

What happens in Last Chance U season 5?

The fifth run will follow Laney as they look to build on their championship win in 2018 – with the team forced to contend with injuries and extreme pressure in their bid to regain their title.

As is always the case with this series, there are also all sorts of insights into the programme and the team’s outlook, with extensive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with both players and management.

Speaking about the upcoming season to Deadline, executive producer and director Greg Whitely said, “We’re thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland, CA.

“With this series, we always wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we’re excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball.”

Will season 5 of Last Chance U be the last?

Well – yes and no.

While Netflix has announced that the upcoming fifth run will be the final season of the show in its current iteration, there will be a spin-off arriving in 2021 – with the focus changing from American football to basketball.

Last Chance U season 5 trailer

You can catch a glimpse of the Laney team and what to expect in season 5 by watching the short trailer below.

