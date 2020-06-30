Good Girls fans rejoice! The crime comedy’s third season is set to return to Netflix for UK and Irish viewers in July.

The news follows NBC’s announcement last month that Good Girls is being renewed for another series set to premiere some time next year (coronavirus permitting).

Good Girls’ upcoming season will see the three housewives-turned-criminals dive deeper into the racketeering business with a new illegal venture.

Find out everything you need to know about Good Girls season three below.

When is Good Girls season 3 released on Netflix?

Netflix officially confirmed in June that Good Girls season three will land on the platform in the UK and Ireland on Sunday 26th July.

News: Good Girls S3 arrives on 26 July. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 12, 2020

Good Girls season 3 cast

Christina Hendricks of Mad Men fame, Retta (Parks and Recreation) and Mae Whitman (Arrested Development) are all expected to return as the central trio of Beth, Ruby and Annie.

Matthew Lillard (Scooby Doo) will be returning as Beth’s cheating husband Dean, as well as Reno Wilson (Ruby’s husband Stanley) and Isaiah Stannard (Annie’s transgender son Ben).

James Lesure also reprises his role as FBI Agent Jimmy Turner, while Manny Montana will once again play Rio – who may or may not be dead.

Guest stars for season three also include Jackie Cruz (best known for playing Flaca in Orange is the New Black), Anger Management’s Noureen DeWulf and Charlyne Yi (House, This is 40).

Good Girls season 3 trailer

As US broadcaster NBC aired season three back in February, a trailer for the series was released in January.

In the clip, we see Beth, Ruby and Annie move on after Rio’s supposed death and begin their new criminal enterprise – money printing. With Agent Turner and Beth’s husband Dean on their case, these ladies need to watch their backs.

What will happen in Good Girls season 3?

After Beth (Christina Hendricks) shot Rio in season two’s finale, she begins a new money laundering venture with Ruby and Annie, which sees them contact a woman who will design counterfeit dollar bills for them.

While they attempt to get their new criminal business of the ground without alerting the authorities, they’ll find themselves confronted by ghosts from their pasts…

This series contains 11 episodes, despite NBC ordering 16 episodes of the series, due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Variety in May, Good Girls star Retta said they were “one scene shy for episode 12” so they had to end the series with episode 11.

“But oddly enough, because it ended the way it did in the park … at least it gives it a little button that works for an ‘early finale,” she added.

Will there be a Good Girls season 4?

Yes! NBC renewed the dramedy for a fourth season back in May so Good Girls fans can be reassured that this upcoming season isn’t the last you’ll see of the troublesome trio.

During lockdown, the show’s YouTube page published a video of the cast and crew finding out about season four via a group video call.

Good Girls season 3 will arrive on Netflix on Sunday 26th July. Seasons 1 and 2 are already available to stream on the platform.