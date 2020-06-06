Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. 13 Reasons Why fans delighted with Alex Standall’s season 4 ending

13 Reasons Why fans delighted with Alex Standall’s season 4 ending

Alex finally found happiness at the end of the Netflix series.

13 Reasons Why season 4 Alex Standall

Warning: 13 Reasons Why season 4 spoilers ahead.

Advertisement

13 Reasons Why season 4 landed on Netflix yesterday (5th June) and fans across the globe have been quick to binge the series.

One character in particular who seems to have caught viewers’ attention is Alex Standall (Miles Heizer), and how much he has progressed throughout the four instalments.

In season four, Alex explores his sexuality and comes out as gay, dating not one but two guys throughout the batch of episodes.

After gaining help from close friend Zach Dempsey (Ross Butler) for his rehabilitation throughout seasons two and three following his suicide attempt, Alex took the chance and tried to kiss him.

Although he was rejected, Zach remained close and supportive while Alex went on to date Winston Williams (Deaken Bluman) before eventually finding happiness with Charlie St. George (Tyler Barnhardt)

The main triumph for him is how comfortable he is with himself and his sexuality – something his fans on Twitter were quick to praise.

“ALEX AND CHARLIE AT PROM IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL THING IVE EVER WITNESSED #13ReasonsWhy,”

A other shared: “I want a Charlie and Alex spinoff and I want it RIGHT NOW!!! #13ReasonsWhy.”

My HEART, YES ALEX, YESSS. #13ReasonsWhy.”

Previously, Alex was responsible for the main drama of season three when he was revealed as Bryce Walker’s (Justin Prentice) killer.

In the end, a big fight at the Homecoming Game resulted in his death, and it was all to do with his rape of Jessica Williams (Alisha Boe).

As Bryce went to try and apologise to Jess for his actions, he got in a fight with Zach, who broke his arm and one of his legs – this then becomes crucial as the evil sportsman asks Alex for a hand up.

Alex, who was with Jess for support, instead pushes him into the river where he drowns as he was unable to swim due to his injuries.

The 13 Reasons Why gang agree to frame Monty (Timothy Granaderos) for the murder, considering his horrific sexual assault of Tyler (Devin Druid) in season two.

Advertisement

13 Reasons Why is now available to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.  

Tags

All about 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why season 4 Alex Standall
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford (Getty)

Samaritans welcome Netflix editing 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why

When 13 Reasons Why season 4 is coming to Netflix – cast, plot and latest news

13 REASONS WHY (L to R) JAN LUIS CASTELLANO as DIEGO TORRES, TYLER BARNHARDT as CHARLIE SAINT, and BRANDON FLYNN as JUSTIN FOLEY in episode 408 of 13 REASONS WHY Cr. DAVID MOIR/NETFLIX © 2020

13 Reasons Why’s cryptic new trailer sees Monty and Bryce return in season 4 – what is Clay hiding?

Credit: Netflix

Meet the cast of 13 Reasons Why season 4