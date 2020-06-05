Accessibility Links

Will there be a 13 Reasons Why season 5?

With season four about to land on Netlfix, is this the end of the line for the Liberty High gang?

Credit: Netflix

Controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why returns to Netflix tomorrow with another season featuring Clay and the rest of the Liberty High gang.

Advertisement

Season four will see the Crestmont kids prepare to graduate whilst continuing to cover up the fact that it was Alex who murdered Bryce and not Monty, who died in prison. However, with Monty’s ex Winston sniffing around, will Clay keep his head together or will he let the cover-up slip?

Fans of the show are likely to steam through season four, which contains just 10 episodes instead of the usual 13, which will leave many wondering whether 13 Reasons Why will return for season five.

Here’s everything we know about a potential fifth season of 13 Reasons Why…

Will 13 Reasons Why be back for season five?

Unfortunately, Netflix has confirmed that 13 Reasons Why wont be returning next year, with the fourth season being Liberty High’s last.

The streamer explained in a statement that it was purely a creative decision to end the show after series four, which will “feature the core cast’s graduation from High School” and therefore “a natural conclusion to the show”.

Netflix also released a teaser clip for season four, showing the 13 Reasons Why cast emotionally finish their final read-through.

The video features Alisha Boe, who plays Jessica Davis, tearfully saying, “I will never forget this experience for the rest of my life, so thank you.”

In May, showrunner Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly that he decided to end 13 Reasons Why whilst filming season two.

“When it became clear that we might have the chance to make more seasons of this, I pretty quickly go tot a place where it felt like a four-season story,” he said.

“I’m always a little bit suspicious of high school shows that go beyond four seasons because high school is four years long.”

“It felt like bringing these characters to their graduation and to scattering to their next things felt like the logical ending point,” he added.

“So for a long time, the idea has been, should we be so lucky to have the opportunity, we would do four seasons of this. So certainly going into breaking story for season four, we knew it was the end.”

Season four of 13 Reasons Why lands on Netflix on Friday 5th June, and although it’s the last season, fans will be treated to a longer finale than usual.

“I’m incredibly proud of our finale episode. I think it’s very special and it’s also supersized,” Brian Yorkey told EW.

“It’s a supersized finale, so even if people aren’t super happy with the ending, at least they can’t say we were stingy,” he added.

Advertisement

The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why lands on Netflix on Friday 5th June – check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide

