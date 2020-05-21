When is The Old Guard released on Netflix? Cast, news and more

Netflix has already had some success with original films during the coronavirus lockdown – with the recently released Extraction becoming the streaming platform’s most watched film ever.

And now another big-budget film led by a big star is on its way, with Charlize Theron set to star in The Old Guard, a new superhero movie based on the graphic novel of the same name.

The film centres on a warrior named Andy (Theron) who leads a group of apparently immortal tight-knit mercenaries who have been protecting the mortal world for centuries.

But after the team is tasked with an emergency mission, their extraordinary secret abilities are exposed to the world – so it falls to Andy and new recruit Nile to help eliminate the threat of those wishing to replicate and monetise their power.

According to the official plot synopsis, “It is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix film.

The Old Guard release date on Netflix

The film is scheduled to make its way to Netflix on 10th July, 2020.

The Old Guard cast

As well as Charlize Theron, an impressive list of stars make up the cast for the new film -including Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Harry Melling (most well-known for his role as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave).

Rounding up the cast are Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin), Luca Marinelli (Martin Eden), Van Veronica Ngo (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Matthias Schoenaerts (Red Sparrow).

The Old Guard trailer

Yes, the official trailer has been released and gives a flavour of what’s to come.

You can check it our below…

