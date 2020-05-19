Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. When is Little Fires Everywhere on TV on in the UK?

When is Little Fires Everywhere on TV on in the UK?

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star in the dark family drama.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Little Fires everywhere main cast

Reese Witherspoon seems to have cornered the market in gossipy, suburban mothers, following up her acclaimed turn in Big Little Lies with her latest headline role in Hulu’s family drama Little Fires Everywhere, an adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestselling book.

Advertisement

Kerry Washington (Scandal) co-stars as an artist whose presence causes chaos for Witherspoon’s character.

Read on for everything you need to know about Little Fires Everywhere.

Little Fires Everywhere on Amazon UK: When is it out?

UK viewers can watch the Hulu drama Little Fires Everywhere from Friday 22nd May on Amazon Prime Video.

Little Fires Everywhere book: Is it based on a novel?

Yes – the series is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng.

Little Fires Everywhere was Ng’s second novel and takes place in Shaker Heights, Ohio where she grew up. The US broadcast of the TV adaptation saw the book rocket to the top of the New York Times fiction best seller list.

Buy Little Fires Everywhere from Amazon now

Little Fires Everywhere cast: Who stars in the series?

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington headline as journalist Elena and artist Mia respectively.

Elena’s husband Bill is played by Joshua Jackson (The Affair), while Pearl, Mia’s daughter, is played by Lexi Underwood. Rosemarie DeWitt (United States of Tara) plays Elena’s family friend, Linda McCullough.

Among the Richardson children, Megan Stott plays Izzy, Elena’s rebellious younger daughter; Jade Pettyjohn plays elder daughter Lexie; Jordan Elsass plays son Trip; and Gavin Lewis plays the sensitive younger son, Moody.

Little Fires Everywhere trailer

You can watch the pulse-pounding trailer for the series below.

What is Little Fires Everywhere about?

Joshua Jackson plays Bill Richardson in Little Fires Everywhere

Reese Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson, a journalist, mother of four, and resident of the smugly progressive suburb Shaker Heights, in Cleveland. The only source of annoyance for Elena so far has been her daughter, Izzy, the black sheep of the family. However, two new arrivals in the area are about to change all that…

In the book on which the TV show is based, the issues of race and motherhood are deftly examined, as Elena rents out her second home to Mia Warren (Washington), a mysterious artist and mother to teenager Pearl.

Elena later hires Mia as housekeeper – a decision which eventually upends the Richardson’s seemingly picture-perfect lives.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Little Fires Everywhere

Little Fires everywhere main cast
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Sex Education season 2 - Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa

25 of the best comedies on Netflix to watch now

Programme Name: Giri/Haji - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 6) - Picture Shows: L-R Kenzo Mori (TAKEHIRO HIRA), Sarah Weitzmann (KELLY MACDONALD) - (C) Sister Pictures - Photographer: Ludovic Robert

Find your favourite Best TV series to watch on Netflix right now (May 2020)

World According to Jeff Goldblum

Best TV shows to watch on Disney Plus UK: new and returning favourites

0535_White Lines_Photo Nick Wall.RAF

David Craig White Lines has a stellar cast, but falls just short of greatness