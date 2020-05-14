Rick and Morty season 4 is arriving on Netflix next month
It's time to get schwifty.
Netflix has announced that the fourth season of Rick and Morty will land on Tuesday 16th June, having aired on E4 earlier this month.
The sci-fi animation has gained a cult following, and the show centres around the inter-dimensional adventures of mad scientist, Rick, and his well-meaning grandson, Morty (both characters voiced by the show’s co-creator Justin Roiland).
News: Rick & Morty s4 arrives on 16 June ????
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 13, 2020
Alongside Roiland, the regular voice cast includes Sarah Chalke as Rick’s daughter Beth, Chris Parnell as Morty’s father Jerry, and Spencer Grammer as Morty’s sister Summer.
The new season also features a star-studded line-up of guest stars, including the likes of Taika Waititi, Kathleen Turner, Sam Neill and Paul Giamatti.
Fans of the show have had to wait two years for the fourth season, but co-creator Dan Harmon has assured fans that the “ridiculous” hiatus won’t be repeated.
“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest, and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”
