Alex Rider series to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next month
The series is based on a young adult novel by Anthony Horowitz
Teenage super spy Alex Rider will crash onto Amazon Prime Video next month, the streaming service has announced.
Alex Rider is a brand new eight episode thriller based on Point Blanc, the second book in the long-running series of spy novels by Anthony Horowitz, available to stream on Prime from Thursday 4th June.
The story begins with Alex being recruited by MI6 to investigate the mysterious death of his uncle, going undercover at a remote boarding school that claims to straighten out rebellious children of the super rich.
The series stars Otto Farrant as the title character, who has previously been seen in BBC One’s War & Peace and ITV’s Marcella, while Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones), Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), Brenock O’Connor (Dickensian), Ronke Adékoluejo (Doctor Who) and Ace Bhattii (The Sarah Jane Adventures) take supporting roles.
“I was thrilled to hear that Prime Video will introduce the Alex Rider TV series to fans,” said franchise author Anthony Horowitz. “This is such a huge, popular platform and feels like a natural home for the series. I hope that this is the start of a long creative partnership… with another 12 books ready to go!”
This is the second live-action adaptation of the Alex Rider novels, which have sold 20 million copies worldwide, following 2006’s Stormbreaker movie starring Alex Pettyfer in the lead role.
The film took a more kid-friendly approach to the relatively mature source material, but Horowitz has confirmed that this Prime Video series offers a more adult take on his stories.
Alex Rider is available on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday 4th June.