When is Dangerous Lies released on Netflix?

Netflix latest’s original film is a tense thriller featuring two up and coming stars – Dangerous Lies sees Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) unravel a dark mystery that puts them in grave danger.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dangerous Lies on Netflix…

Dangerous Lies movie on Netflix: When is it out?

Dangerous Lies will be available to watch on Netflix from Thursday 30th April at 8am.

Dangerous Lies trailer

Watch the official trailer for Dangerous Lies on Netflix below…

Is the movie based on Dangerous Lies by Becca Fitzpatrick?

Dangerous Lies (2020) on Netflix shares its name with a young adult novel by Becca Fitzpatrick, but it is not an adaptation and they are completely unrelated.

Dangerous Lies cast: Who appears in the movie?

Riverdale star Camila Mendes takes the lead role of Katie Franklin, the woman who unexpectedly inherits a fortune from her former employer, played by Elliott Gould (Jack Geller on Friends).

Her husband will be played by Jessie T. Usher, best known for his portrayal of A-Train on Amazon Prime’s hit comic book drama The Boys.

Jamie Chung (Once Upon a Time), Cam Gigandet (Twilight), Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles) and Nick Purcha (iZombie) also appear in supporting roles.

What is Dangerous Lies about?

Dangerous Lies is about a woman named Katie, who accepts a caretaker job for a wealthy old man in Chicago. The two of them become good friends, so much so that when he suddenly passes away, she is named in his will as the sole heir to his vast estate.

But what should be an incredible gift turns out to be something far darker, as Katie is pulled into a web of lies, deception and murder that will have her questioning everybody – even her own husband.

