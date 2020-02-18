Game of Thrones star spotted in the Stranger Things season 4 trailer

Game of Thrones fans have spotted a familiar face in Netflix’s new teaser trailer for Stranger Things season four…

The trailer, set in the depths of wintery Russia in the 1980s, confirmed the long-speculated fan theory that (spoiler alert!) Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) survived the events of season three and that he’s since been captured by the Russians.

However, the trailer also appears to tease a brand new character around the 0.28 seconds mark, as we get our first glimpse of Game of Thrones star Tom Wlaschiha – aka the ‘Faceless Man’ Jaqen H’ghar – as a mysterious Russian soldier.

Viewers were quick to spot the actor, whose appearance in the trailer was later confirmed by Stranger Things’s official writers Twitter page – perhaps suggesting that he’s set to play a major role in the coming series…

In Game of Thrones, Jaqen H’ghar is an assassin and member of the Faceless Men of Braavos. He offers to train Arya Stark and eventually she travels to Braavos to become an assassin, learning to be ‘faceless’ before reaccepting her family heritage and returning to Winterfell.

You can watch the Stranger Things season four teaser trailer here.

