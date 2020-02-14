New Stranger Things season 4 trailer confirms major character is alive

A trailer for Stranger Things season four just dropped, revealing a major character whose fate was left ambiguous at the end of season three is, in fact, alive.

The trailer was posted to the official Stranger Things Twitter account on Valentine’s Day with the caption “From Russia with love…”. The clip is set in a snow-covered train track in, you guessed it, Russia. If you don’t want any spoilers for the upcoming season, look away now:

So, looks like Hopper is alive. Hawkins’s Chief of Police (David Harbour) seemed to perish at the end of season three, when Joyce (Winona Ryder) destroyed the key to the Upside Down in the Russians’ secret base. The pair shared an emotional silent goodbye before he appeared to be vaporised by the machine.

The trailer confirms he will return, though it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting much coffee or contemplation. The Chief has lost the moustache and is hard at work on a train track in what appears to be a labour camp.

The clip also confirms Hopper is “the American” the Russians were referring to in season three’s post-credit scene, as corroborated by Duffer Brothers statement.

“It’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other,” the statement reads. It also teases a brand new evil “that connects everything” and promises “the most frightening” season yet:

“Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime – pray for the American.”

A horror worse than the mind flayer? Best get praying.

A release date for Stranger Things season 4 is yet to be announced by Netflix.