Stranger Things star addresses rumours that season 4 will be the show’s last
Noah Schnapp – aka Will Byers – has said that he "can't imagine this is the last"
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp (aka Will Byers) has addressed recent rumours that the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix sci-fi hit could be its last.
Speaking on Lorraine, Schnapp said: “I don’t know if I can say, but from what I think… because they haven’t really told me anything… I don’t know what I can’t say either.”
He continued: “I’m sure there will be another one after that. I can’t imagine this is the last… I feel like we’d know if this was. I don’t want it to end!”
Earlier this moth, it was reported that Stranger Things will come to an end after a final fourth season, which will be split into two parts (similar to BoJack Horseman, which ended earlier this year following a two-part final season), according to We Got This Covered.
Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers shared a snap of the script for season four’s opening episode, titled Chapter One: The Hellfire Club, which was posted on Twitter.
looking for new members… are you in? pic.twitter.com/P1xAWNUPss
— stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2019
The much-anticipated fourth series will hopefully answer various unanswered questions, including the fate of Chief Jim Hopper and what exactly the Russians intend to do with their captured demogorgon…
You can watch Stranger Things season 1-3 on Netflix.