Stranger Things star addresses rumours that season 4 will be the show’s last

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp (aka Will Byers) has addressed recent rumours that the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix sci-fi hit could be its last.

Advertisement

Speaking on Lorraine, Schnapp said: “I don’t know if I can say, but from what I think… because they haven’t really told me anything… I don’t know what I can’t say either.”

He continued: “I’m sure there will be another one after that. I can’t imagine this is the last… I feel like we’d know if this was. I don’t want it to end!”

Earlier this moth, it was reported that Stranger Things will come to an end after a final fourth season, which will be split into two parts (similar to BoJack Horseman, which ended earlier this year following a two-part final season), according to We Got This Covered.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers shared a snap of the script for season four’s opening episode, titled Chapter One: The Hellfire Club, which was posted on Twitter.

looking for new members… are you in? pic.twitter.com/P1xAWNUPss — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2019

The much-anticipated fourth series will hopefully answer various unanswered questions, including the fate of Chief Jim Hopper and what exactly the Russians intend to do with their captured demogorgon…

Advertisement

You can watch Stranger Things season 1-3 on Netflix.