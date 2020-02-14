Stranger Things star addresses rumours that season 4 will be the show’s last

Accessibility Links

Noah Schnapp – aka Will Byers – has said that he "can't imagine this is the last"

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 19: Noah Schnapp attends the #NETFLIXFYSEE For Your Consideration

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp (aka Will Byers) has addressed recent rumours that the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix sci-fi hit could be its last.

Speaking on Lorraine, Schnapp said: “I don’t know if I can say, but from what I think… because they haven’t really told me anything… I don’t know what I can’t say either.”

He continued: “I’m sure there will be another one after that. I can’t imagine this is the last… I feel like we’d know if this was. I don’t want it to end!”

Earlier this moth, it was reported that Stranger Things will come to an end after a final fourth season, which will be split into two parts (similar to BoJack Horseman, which ended earlier this year following a two-part final season), according to We Got This Covered.

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers shared a snap of the script for season four’s opening episode, titled Chapter One: The Hellfire Club, which was posted on Twitter.

The much-anticipated fourth series will hopefully answer various unanswered questions, including the fate of Chief Jim Hopper and what exactly the Russians intend to do with their captured demogorgon…

You can watch Stranger Things season 1-3 on Netflix. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 19: Noah Schnapp attends the #NETFLIXFYSEE For Your Consideration "Stranger Things" Event at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on May 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)
