Sam Claflin to star in new musical drama series from Amazon Studios

Peaky Blinders star Sam Claflin has been cast as the male lead in a new musical drama series from Amazon Studios.

Advertisement

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Claflin will star opposite Riley Keough (Logan Lucky) in the 12-episode series Daisy Jones & The Six, which is based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

He will take on the role of Billy Dunne, the frontman of a 1970s rock band who has a complicated relationship with his songwriting partner, played by Keough.

The show counts Reese Witherspoon amongst its executive producers, while Will Graham, who has previously worked on The Man in the High Castle ,will serve as the showrunner for the series.

Witherspoon said of the show, “As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it, and I’m thrilled to be bringing it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes.

“I am so confident that Daisy and her band’s journey toward finding their voice will leave just as permanent a mark with viewers around the world as it did with me.”

As well as starring as Oswald Mosley in last year’s fifth series of Peaky Blinders, Claflin’s previous credits include roles in Me Before You and The Hunger Games while he is set to star alongside Casey Affleck in upcoming indie film Every Breath You Take.

Advertisement

No release date has yet been announced for Daisy Jones & The Six.