Friends cast all expected to return for HBO reunion special

The main cast of the beloved sitcom series Friends are all expected to return for an unscripted reunion special, which will launch on HBO’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have all reached a deal, with reports of each star pocketing a hefty sum of over $3 million for the appearance, according to Deadline.

Earlier this month, Perry (who played Chandler in the long-running series) posted a cryptic tweet that sparked speculation among fans about a potential reboot, spin-off, or reunion show.

Big news coming… — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

Aniston (who played Rachel) also stirred up rumours after she shared a recent selfie of herself alongside the rest of the main cast, marking her first ever post on Instagram.

The show recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and its original co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane are expected to have some involvement in the one-off reunion episode.

Though his co-stars had been enthusiastic about the reunion on social media, Schwimmer, recently told The Guardian he thought that “maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends,” before dispelling rumours that a reunion was happening.

He said: “I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career trajectories.

“I think everyone feels the same – why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series?

“I don’t want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I’ve heard so far, presented to us, makes sense.”

It looks like something that did make sense came along after all.

Friends is currently available to watch on Netflix for UK subscribers.