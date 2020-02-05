Will there be a second season of The Stranger on Netflix?

The latest binge-worthy thriller to have everyone talking is Netflix’s The Stranger, the miniseries adaptation of Harlan Coben’s 2015 novel of the same name.

And although a lot of the loose ends were tied up at the end of series one, many fans are already asking if we’ll get a second run of episodes in the future.

Here’s everything we know so far…

Will there be a season two of The Stranger?

As things stand, the short answer is no. Netflix have not confirmed if there will be more episodes, and while that isn’t a cause for concern in itself (they normally don’t renew series until around a month after their debut) Harlan Coben himself has said a second series is unlikely.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the possibility of more episodes, Coben said, “it’s not our plan. Our plan is to give you one great, great season.”

However he did concede that he would “never say never” – so all hope is not lost yet!

When would a second series arrive on Neftlix?

With a second run far from a guarantee, any date would be just speculation – but if we were to get another series we imagine that we’d have to wait at least a year after series one – so February 2021 would probably be the very earliest we could expect if another series were to be commissioned.

Who would return for a second run?

Well, a few of the characters are dead – including Corrine Price (Dervla Kirwan), Tripp (Shaun Dooley) and Heidi (Jennifer Saunders) or set to be locked away in prison as is the case for Katz (Paul Kaye) and Martin (Stephen Rea), so these characters are probably unlikely to return.

A possible second series would be likely to include some of the other stars though – Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, Hannah John-Kamen and Anthony Head could all still return.

What would it be about?

We can obviously only guess at this juncture, but a couple of suggestions that could be likely is following Adam as he continues to hide the secret that came out at the end of series one – that he shot Tripp and framed Katz for the murder with the help of Johanna.

Another possibility is that the titular Stranger, or Christine as we now know her, might continue to wreak havoc by exposing secrets in a completely different setting – with Christine having been described as missing at the end of series one.