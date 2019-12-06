How much does BritBox cost? How can I sign up?

From Broadchurch to classic Doctor Who, Downton Abbey and Wolf Hall, BritBox has it all. Created by ITV and BBC, the streaming service hosts plenty of UK-made box sets, be it drama, comedy or reality TV (looking at you, Love Island).

If these titles have piqued your interest then you probably need some important questions answered. Namely: how much actually is Britbox? How does that compare to the price of Netflix and Amazon Prime? And is there a free trial?

We’ve got you covered…

How much does BritBox cost?

A BritBox subscription costs £5.99 per month. The streaming service also offers a 30-day free trial.

How can I sign up to BritBox?

You can register to the streaming service (and enjoy the free trial) here.

How does the cost of BritBox compare to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video?

BritBox is cheaper than a subscription to Amazon Prime (which comes in at £7.99 a month).

At £5.99 a month, Netflix’s Standard Plan (which permits viewing on one device at a time in standard definition) is the same price at BritBox. However, a BritBox subscription offers HD viewing and allows you to watch on five devices (!) simultaneously.

(Netflix also offers an £8.99 a month standard plan, which includes HD on two-screens. Ultra HD and four-screen simultaneous viewing is £11.99).

BritBox is also cheaper than the major NOW TV passes (£7.99 for Entertainment Pass, Sky Cinema Pass £11.99, Sky Sports Pass £33.99).

Apple TV+ is cheaper at £4.99 a month. However, the streaming service hosts a much smaller library than BritBox.

