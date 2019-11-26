When is The Gift on Netflix? What is it about? Who’s in it?

The Gift is the latest show to join Netflix’s ever-growing slate of international offerings. The Turkish Netflix Original follows on from the global success of fellow Turkish supernatural drama The Protector.

Advertisement

The Gift will also feature supernatural elements, including mysterious ancient connections to its protagonist Atiye (Beren Saat)

How to watch The Gift?

There is no official release date for when the 8 episodes of The Gift will be available to stream on Netflix, but a second series has already been confirmed by the streaming giant.

What is The Gift about?

The Gift follows Atiye, a young painter whose life in Istanbul is seemingly perfect. Atiye has a successful career, a supportive family and a loving boyfriend, but all that is put into jeopardy when a discovery in the most ancient temple on Earth forces Atiye into a quest to find the truth of her past.

Advertisement

Who is the cast in The Gift?

As well as Beren Saat in the lead, The Gift also features Mehmet Gunsur, Metin Akdulger Melisa Senolsun, Basak Koklukaya, Civan Canova and Tim Seyfi.