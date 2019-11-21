How can I watch DC Universe show Doom Patrol? What is it about?

A new set of superheroes are set to make their way to the UK in early 2020.

Advertisement

Doom Patrol, which focuses on a beloved group of characters from the DC universe – each of whom gained their powers in assorted nasty accidents – will finally be airing in the UK almost a year after its American debut.

Here’s everything you need to know about Doom Patrol…

How can I watch Doom Patrol?

The show will premiere in the UK on 2nd January 2020 on Starzplay – a subscription streaming service from American network Starz. (It was previously available on the DC Universe platform in the US.)

Starzplay can be accessed a number of ways; through the Apple TV app, Prime Video Channels and Virgin Media. It costs £4.99 a month, while a 30 day free trial is also available.

And if you’re a binge-watcher you’re in luck – all 15 episodes of the show will be added at the same time.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Doom Patrol about?

The series follows Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane, a superhero team who find that their leader, a mad scientist known simply as The Chief, has mysteriously gone missing.

Following this discovery, the group is tasked with a mission by none other than Cyborg – a mission that’s apparently impossible to turn down…

Despite the connection with fellow DC Universe show Titans (some characters appear in both shows), Doom Patrol is believed to be set in a different continuity to that series. Confusing, we know.

Who is in the Doom Patrol cast?

The cast is replete with a host of well-known faces, including former The Mummy star Brendan Fraser, who plays Robotman, and American Horror Story’s Matt Bomer who takes on the role of Negative Man.

They are joined in the main cast by April Bowlby (Two and a Half Men) as Elasti-Woman and Diane Guerrero (Orange is the New Black) as Crazy Jane, while Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars as Mr Nobody.

And there’s even room in the cast for a former 007 – with Timothy Dalton, who played the iconic double agent in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill, appearing in the series as The Chief.

What are people saying about Doom Patrol?

If reviews from the US are anything to go by, it looks like DC fans are in for a treat. The show currently scores an impressive 95% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with the site’s consensus claiming that the show works thanks to “a fully committed cast and the writing’s faith in weirdness.” We like the sound of that!

Is there a trailer?

There is – you can watch an extended trailer below…

Advertisement

Will there be a second season of Doom Patrol?

Indeed there will be – after the success of season one in the US, a second run was commissioned during the summer.