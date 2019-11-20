What is The Holiday Calendar about and who is in the cast?

It’s very nearly time to start opening those advent calendars! If you’re hoping for a festive rom-com with a magical twist behind your first advent door, The Holiday Calendar might be for you…

What is The Holiday Calendar about?

The Holiday Calendar follows Abby, an amateur photographer who inherits an advent calendar that can predict the future. Abby then uses this magic gift to get her dream job, bond with her family and, of course, maybe even find love.

Expect love triangles, life lessons and lots of glittery Christmas lights in this charming seasonal flick.

How can I watch The Holiday Calendar?

The film is available to watch now on Netflix.

Who is in the cast for The Holiday Calendar?

The Vampire Diaries’ Kat Graham stars as the photographer with the psychic calendar, and P. Diddy’s son Quincy Brown as her supportive friend Josh. Ethan Peck and Ron Cephas Jones are also star.

Is there a trailer for The Holiday Calendar?