  4. What is Santa Girl about? Who is in the cast?

What is Santa Girl about? Who is in the cast?

Everything you need to know about this family-oriented festive flick...

‘Tis the season to have the family over and watch a cosy Christmas film together! The perfect choice for all ages may be Netflix’s Santa Girl, which proves that even Mr Claus himself can have parenting problems…

What’s Santa Girl about?

Santa Girl follows, well, Santa’s teenage girl, who goes on a semester abroad to see the ‘real world’ before she must marry Jack Frost’s son and take over her father’s duties at the North Pole. Once at university Cassie Claus must keep her real identity a secret, struggle with her feelings for fellow student Sam and make sure she doesn’t let down her father and Christmas itself.

Expect romance, fish-out-of-water comedy and heartwarming family moments in this charming Christmas rom-com.

Where can I watch Santa Girl?

The film is available to watch now on Netflix.

Who’s in the cast for Santa Girl?

Jennifer Stone is the Santa Girl of the title having quite an eventful semester abroad, while Barry Bostwick plays her famous festive father. Devon Werkheiser, McKayla Witt and Joshua Cody round out the cast.

Is there a trailer for Santa Girl?

