What is A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding about? Does the original cast return?

If you loved A Christmas Prince, then you’ll love this glamourous follow-up too. After all, a prince is for life and not just for Christmas…

What’s A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding about?

After the (spoiler!) happy ending of the first film, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding sees Amber return to Aldovia to marry Prince Richard. However royal protocol takes over Amber’s wedding plans while Richard becomes increasingly distracted trying to repair the Aldovian economy, putting the wedding itself into jeopardy…

Expect all the excitement of the recent, real-life royal weddings with an extra sprinkling of Christmas cheer on top. Love stories don’t get much more magical than that.

How can I watch A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding?

The film is available to watch now on Netflix.

Who is in the cast for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding?

Much of the main cast from the original return, including Rose McIver and Ben Lamb as royal power couple Amber and Richard. Sarah Douglas, Alice Krige, Tahirah Sharif and Honor Kneafsey also reappear.

Is there a trailer for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding?