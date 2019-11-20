Accessibility Links

  What is Christmas Break-In about and who's in the cast?

What is Christmas Break-In about and who’s in the cast?

Everything you need to know about this school-based seasonal film...

A Christmas Break In

School’s out for winter! If you have children or are just a big kid yourself, Netflix’s Christmas Break-In might just be for you…

What’s Christmas Break-In about?

Christmas Break-In follows energetic nine-year-old Izzy, who is stranded at school on the last day before Christmas break after a blizzard hits her town. However, this is the last of her problems – after three intruders break in and hold the school’s caretaker hostage, it is up to Izzy to save the day.

Think Home Alone at school, in an adventure filled with plenty of slapstick, charm and snow-related mishaps.

How can I watch Christmas Break-In?

The film is available to watch now on Netflix.

Who is in the cast for Christmas Break-In?

Christmas Break-In boasts legendary actor Danny Glover as the school’s unfortunate caretaker, as well as Denise Richards as Izzy’s mother Heather. Cameron Seeley is the film’s young lead and is joined by Katrina Begin, Sean O’Bryan and Douglas Spain.

Is there a trailer for Christmas Break-In?

Yes there is, enjoy…

All about Christmas Break-In

A Christmas Break In
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

