What is A Christmas Prince about and who is in the cast?
Everything you need to know about one of Netflix's first Christmas hits...
‘Tis the season to be watching festive films! If you like Christmas, romance and royalty, then Netflix’s A Christmas Prince is probably the film for you…
What’s A Christmas Prince about?
A Christmas Prince follows Amber, a journalist who is somehow lucky enough to be sent abroad to report on a dashing young prince. Going undercover as a tutor, Amber gets caught up in royal intrigue, a succession scandal and might just find love – as long as she can keep up her lie.
Expect the laughs of a rom-com, the glamour of royalty and the charm of a Christmas film all in one schmaltzy package.
Where can I watch A Christmas Prince?
The film is available to watch now on Netflix.
Who’s in the cast of A Christmas Prince?
Rose McIver plays undercover journalist Amber, with Ben Lamb as the titular royal love interest. Tom Knight, Sarah Douglas, Daniel Fathers and Alice Krige also star.