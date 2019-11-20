What is A Christmas Prince about and who is in the cast?

‘Tis the season to be watching festive films! If you like Christmas, romance and royalty, then Netflix’s A Christmas Prince is probably the film for you…

What’s A Christmas Prince about?

A Christmas Prince follows Amber, a journalist who is somehow lucky enough to be sent abroad to report on a dashing young prince. Going undercover as a tutor, Amber gets caught up in royal intrigue, a succession scandal and might just find love – as long as she can keep up her lie.

Expect the laughs of a rom-com, the glamour of royalty and the charm of a Christmas film all in one schmaltzy package.

Where can I watch A Christmas Prince?

The film is available to watch now on Netflix.

Who’s in the cast of A Christmas Prince?

Rose McIver plays undercover journalist Amber, with Ben Lamb as the titular royal love interest. Tom Knight, Sarah Douglas, Daniel Fathers and Alice Krige also star.

Is there a trailer for A Christmas Prince?