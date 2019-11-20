Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. What is A Christmas Prince about and who is in the cast?

What is A Christmas Prince about and who is in the cast?

Everything you need to know about one of Netflix's first Christmas hits...

A Christmas Prince

‘Tis the season to be watching festive films! If you like Christmas, romance and royalty, then Netflix’s A Christmas Prince is probably the film for you…

Advertisement

What’s A Christmas Prince about?

A Christmas Prince follows Amber, a journalist who is somehow lucky enough to be sent abroad to report on a dashing young prince. Going undercover as a tutor, Amber gets caught up in royal intrigue, a succession scandal and might just find love – as long as she can keep up her lie.

Expect the laughs of a rom-com, the glamour of royalty and the charm of a Christmas film all in one schmaltzy package.

Where can I watch A Christmas Prince?

The film is available to watch now on Netflix.

Advertisement

Who’s in the cast of A Christmas Prince?

Rose McIver plays undercover journalist Amber, with Ben Lamb as the titular royal love interest. Tom Knight, Sarah Douglas, Daniel Fathers and Alice Krige also star.

Is there a trailer for A Christmas Prince?

Tags

All about A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BeFunky-collage (7)

Lana Condor reveals new actor will play John Ambrose in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel

Timothée Chalamet in Netflix's The King

Is Netflix’s The King Shakespeare or not?

Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe in Holiday in the Wild

What is Holiday in the Wild about and who’s in the cast?

The Crown series 3 Netflix

Tobias Menzies says he was paid less than Olivia Colman for The Crown