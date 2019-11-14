What is The Devil Next Door on Netflix about?

The Devil Next Door is a limited true crime series on Netflix.

Advertisement

It tells the story of John Demjanjuk, a retired Ukrainian-American automotive worker in the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio in the 1980s who is accused by a group of Holocaust survivors as being a notoriously cruel Nazi death camp guard during World War II, known as Ivan the Terrible.

After being extradited to Israel to face trial for crimes against humanity, Demjanjuk becomes the centre of a huge media storm.

The series documents how the case unfolded, the twists and turns and the horrors of war.

How can I watch The Devil Next Door?

The true crime series is available to stream on Netflix in the UK now.

The Devil Next Door reviews: What are the critics saying?

The Devil Next Door has received mostly positive reviews, with a rating of 90 per cent fresh on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Mashable called the series “fascinating and thought-provoking”, Salon said it was “chilling, often intriguing” “despite its imperfections” and the Wall Street Journal described it as “riveting”.

The Devil Next Door ending: What happened to John Demjanjuk?

**WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE DEVIL NEXT DOOR** Though he was initially found guilty and sentence to death in 1988, previously concealed war records later revealed that Demjanjuk was not Ivan the Terrible – the real Ivan was another man, Ivan Marchenko.

However, it transpired that while he was not guilty of Ivan’s crimes, Demjanjuk did in fact work at another Nazi gas chamber during the Holocaust.

In 2011, he was charged as an accessory to murder for the deaths of over 28,000 Jews and was sentenced to five years in prison. Though he launched an appeal, Demjanjuk died in 2012, aged 91, before it could be heard by the courts.

Why did the Polish Prime Minister complain to Netflix about the documentary?

Polish PM, Mateusz Morawiecki, wrote to Netflix CEO, Reed Hastings, to complain about The Devil Next Door saying a map shown in the series locates death camps as within modern-day Polish borders and this, he believes, misrepresents Poland as being responsible for the death camps, despite the fact it was actually occupied by Germany in World War Two.

.@Netflix, stay true to historical facts! During the time which the “The Devil Next Door” series describes, Poland’s territory was occupied, and it was Nazi Germany who was responsible for the camps. The map shown in the series does not reflect the actual borders at that time. pic.twitter.com/W5i8C9THo3 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs ???????? (@PolandMFA) November 10, 2019

Is there a trailer?

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How many episodes are there in The Devil Next Door?

The Devil Next Door has five episodes:

Episode 1: The Devil Lives in Cleveland

Episode 2: Nightmares of Treblinka

Episode 3: The Conspiracy

Episode 4: Facing the Hangman

Advertisement

Episode 5: The Final Twist