Hailee Steinfeld casts doubt on her Hawkeye future: “That’s not something that’s necessarily happening”

Have early stories about Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye series completely missed the mark? That’s the question on our minds after Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld suggested she might not be playing the master archer’s sidekick in the Disney+ show after all, hinting to RadioTimes.com that either the show or her involvement in it might be in question.

“That’s not something that’s necessarily happening,” Steinfeld, who stars as poet Emily Dickinson in her offbeat eponymous Apple TV+ series, told RadioTimes.com when asked if she’s prepping for her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

“We’re going to wait and find out, I guess.”

While Steinfeld’s involvement in Hawkeye was never officially confirmed by Marvel, a story in September 2019 suggested she was on the cusp of accepting the part of Kate Bishop, a privileged young woman who becomes Hawkeye’s crime-fighting partner (also codenamed Hawkeye) in Matt Fraction’s popular comic-book run on the character, which the Disney+ series is set to be based on.

Earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con, Renner himself teased the imminent casting of Kate with a stylised image of the character – but more recently, rumours have abounded that Steinfeld’s part in Dickinson could leave her unable to take on another big TV role, necessitating further negotiations between her team and Marvel.

Still, if the thorny issue does work out, Steinfeld says that her time learning the ropes of TV on Dickinson will more than prepare her for life in the small-screen MCU.

“I think generally speaking, this sort of experience has prepared me for working in this sort of space,” Steinfeld said, slightly ambiguously, when asked if Dickinson had teed her up for a Disney+ role.

“So whatever opportunity might present itself in this space, I do think I will be able to tackle it, now that I’ve had some experience under my belt.

“Working on Dickinson I very quickly caught on to the differences of film and television, just in the way that you shoot, the way that things are written on the fly. I guess that happens in film, just with revisions, but you know what you’re making. You have the script.

“And with TV, directors are constantly changing. In film, you would take an entire day to shoot one scene, while on TV you’re filming an entire episode in a week, basically. Which is insane.

“So, it definitely is a different approach. I think, sort of trying to treat it as if it’s a five-hour movie versus episodically, where each episode is its own story, beginning-middle-to-end, that was kind of a mindset I would go back-and-forth between.”

And in the end, Steinfeld says she was more than happy with the result.

“In Dickinson I think what was so fun and also challenging, was just finding our version of this story, and of this person,” she told us.

“And I think we found one that does do her and her poetry justice, that is also fun and exciting and heartbreaking and rebellious and wild. I think it falls under all of the themes of her poetry, so I’m proud of that.”

