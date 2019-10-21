Bryan Cranston isn’t done playing Breaking Bad’s Walter White just yet

Think El Camino won’t be the last time we see Bryan Cranston play Walter White? You’re goddamn right. Maybe.

The actor recently opened up about his future as the crystal-cooking baron made famous in Breaking Bad, saying he would appear in prequel series Better Call Saul if asked. Unfortunately, however, Cranston said he’s unsure if that will ever happen.

“I know that [Better Call Saul co-creator] Vince and [co-creator] Peter Gould, who runs the show, are so protective of their characters and their story that they don’t want to do something that feels like a stunt,” the actor told EW when asked about reprising the character.

But Cranston said if it was appropriate for White to don his pork pie hat once more, he’d relish the opportunity. “I would do it because I love those guys and [Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill actor] Bob Odenkirk and everybody on that show who I’m a fan of,” he said.

“It would [have to be] very soon according to the story line that I would show up as Walt. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’m okay.”

However, Cranston said he definitely wouldn’t be starring alongside his good friend Aaron Paul, who plays Jesse Pinkman, any time in the foreseeable future. He explained: “I think we both looked at it and said, ‘We need to give those characters a rest and we need to step away.’

“We can’t work together. I think it would be a mistake for us to act together again in something so soon. I think there has to be a period of time — the statute of limitations may wear off at some point and we go, ‘Hey! I think it’s time!’

“If we find the right material, that we feel there’s been enough years past that we can legitimately be different characters and not bump the audience.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is available to watch now on Netflix now