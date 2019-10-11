Who is in the cast of the Breaking Bad movie? Will Walter White be in El Camino?

Yeah b****! A whole six years after the critically-acclaimed Breaking Bad was last on screen, the meth-making drama is making a massive comeback. Called El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Netflix’s new film will tell the story of what exactly happened to Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman after the explosive finale Felina to the TV series.

And if you’re thinking Jesse isn’t the only returning character from the show then you’d be god damn right. From Skinny Pete to hitman Mike, you can find out all the characters and acting talent confirmed for El Camino below.

If you’re hoping to avoid spoilers, there’s no need to tread lightly: all information about El Camino’s secret characters can be found in page two of this article…

Aaron Paul plays Jesse Pinkman

Although originally planned to be killed off during Breaking Bad’s first season, Jesse Pinkman eventually transformed from an unsympathetic junkie into the right-hand man of blue meth kingpin Walter White.

However, his relationship with Walter explosively broke down in the show’s fifth season, with Jesse assisting DEA agents to bring down his former partner-in-crime. But this didn’t quite go to plan: Pinkman was instead imprisoned by a group of Neo-Nazis, forced to make meth for months on end.

Fortunately, in the TV finale, Walter freed his kidnapped former friend, mowing down the Aryan brotherhood – and himself – in the process.

What else has Aaron Paul been in?

Best known for his breakout role in Breaking Bad, Paul has also appeared in Mission: Impossible III, The Last House on the Left and animated series Bojack Horseman, in which he voices Todd Chavez.

Charles Baker plays Skinny Pete

Skinny Pete is a lifelong friend of Jesse’s. The last we saw him in Breaking Bad, Pete was posing as a hitman to help out Walter White.

In the first teaser for El Camino, we also saw Pete being interview by law enforcement about Jesse’s whereabouts.

What else has Charles Baker been in?

Although now most recognisable for his Breaking Bad role, Baker also featured in US detective The Blacklist and has enjoyed small roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Lethal Weapon and Colony.



Matt Jones plays Brandon “Badger” Mayhew

Another one of Jesse’s friends, Badger is fondly remembered by Breaking Bad fans for his Star Trek episode idea featuring transporters and a pie-eating contest.

Breaking Bad viewers last saw Badger alongside Skinny Pete, pretending to be a hitman for Walter White.

What else has Matt Jones been in?

Aside from Breaking Bad, Jones has starred in The Office US and fellow American sitcom Mom. He also voiced Boov in Dreamworks’ animated adventure Home.

Jonathan Banks plays Mike Ehrmantraut

An ex-cop, Mike is the former right-hand man of drug lord Gustavo Fring and private investigator, fixer and hired gun.

Confirmation that Mike will appear in the film is very interesting to Breaking Bad fans: Mike died in the last series of the TV show, shot in rage by Walter White.

What else has Jonathan Banks been in?

Banks, aged 72 on El Camino’s release date, has starred in Airplane! (as an air traffic controller), Beverly Hills Cop (Zack) and Wiseguy (Frank McPike).

Banks also reprised the role of Mike Ehrmantraut for Breaking Bad spin-off and semi-prequel Better Call Saul.

Larry Hankin plays Old Joe

Old Joe is the owner of Rocker Salvage, an Albuquerque junkyard, and a man who helped out Jesse Pinkman and Walter White several times during the events of Breaking Bad.

Not only did he pull out some impressive legal know-how to prevent Hank Schrader from barging into their RV, but he even helped build some of the equipment for the pair’s roaming meth lab in season five.

Joe also appeared in a teaser for El Camino, apparently speaking to Jesse over the phone.

What else has Larry Hankin been in?

There’s a good chance you’ll know Hankin, aged 72 at the time of El Camino’s release, as Mr Heckles from classic US sitcom Friends. He also played Sergeant Balzak in Home Alone and Charley Butts in Escape from Alcatraz.

Franc Ross plays Ira

There’s a good chance Ross will reprise his role of Ira. And don’t worry if you’ve forgotten who he is: Ira was the founder and former owner of Vamonos Pest, a pest extermination company who use their business as a front for criminal activities.

Ira also appeared in Better Call Saul, helping Jimmy steal a Hummel figure from Neff Copiers.

The character appeared in one of the many many teasers for the series

What else has Franc Ross been in?

Outside of the Breaking Bad world, Ross has featured in Deadwood, Firefly, Heroes and US soap Days of Our Lives.

Will Bryan Cranston play Walter White in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie?

The best answer we can give before the film’s release: nobody’s too sure. (Check the next page if you want a definitive answer, though).

Although Breaking Bad and El Camino director Vince Gilligan has confirmed Byran Cranston’s meth-making character did indeed die at the close of Felina, this doesn’t necessarily rule him out.

Of course, Walter White could return in a flashback or a dream/hallucination. Although such scenes weren’t a huge part of the Breaking Bad series, fans have been given good reasons to think they could be a feature of El Camino. Namely, if the very-much-dead Mike Ehrmantraut is confirmed to appear in the film, then what’s stopping Mr. White from returning too?

You can find out if Walter White features in El Camino – plus all characters that appear in the film in the next page…