New Star Trek: Picard trailer gives fans everything they could ask for

A fully functioning Mr Data – if perhaps only in a dream – a kick-ass return for Seven of Nine and a reunion with Riker and Troi, living in domestic harmony in a countryside retreat – yes, the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard has pretty much everything Next Generation fans have been waiting for.

Weighing in at a hefty 2 minutes and 54 seconds, the preview was introduced by star Patrick Stewart at the Picard panel at New York Comic Con, which also featured some of the sci-fi spin-off show’s new cast members, Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor).

The trailer also gives us a bit more of an insight into how some of those characters might fit in to the post-Starfleet chapter of the former Captain Picard’s life – and it seems clear it won’t all be sedate visits to vineyards and farms…

The ten-part CBS series is available outside of North America via Amazon Prime, and will launch on the streaming service on Friday 24th January 2020, with new episodes landing every Friday.