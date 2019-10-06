Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. New Star Trek: Picard trailer gives fans everything they could ask for

New Star Trek: Picard trailer gives fans everything they could ask for

A lot of boxes are ticked for Next Generation fans in this extended trailer, which also reveals plenty of drama to come in Picard's post-Starfleet world

Patrick Stewart and Marina Sirtis in Star Trek: Picard

A fully functioning Mr Data – if perhaps only in a dream – a kick-ass return for Seven of Nine and a reunion with Riker and Troi, living in domestic harmony in a countryside retreat – yes, the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard has pretty much everything Next Generation fans have been waiting for.

Advertisement

Weighing in at a hefty 2 minutes and 54 seconds, the preview was introduced by star Patrick Stewart at the Picard panel at New York Comic Con, which also featured some of the sci-fi spin-off show’s new cast members, Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor).

The trailer also gives us a bit more of an insight into how some of those characters might fit in to the post-Starfleet chapter of the former Captain Picard’s life – and it seems clear it won’t all be sedate visits to vineyards and farms…

Advertisement

The ten-part CBS series is available outside of North America via Amazon Prime, and will launch on the streaming service on Friday 24th January 2020, with new episodes landing every Friday.

Tags

All about Star Trek (franchise)

Patrick Stewart and Marina Sirtis in Star Trek: Picard
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Star Trek is finally looking to the future again with Picard series

Comment Star Trek: Picard is looking to the future instead of reimagining the past

Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: Picard

6 questions (and some answers) we have after watching the Star Trek: Picard teaser trailer

doggy-poster

New Star Trek: Picard teaser features his dog – and reveals its (very familiar) name

111717

The 10 best Star Trek episodes on Netflix – for someone who’s not a Star Trek fan