How to watch Tidying Up with Marie Kondo – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Netflix’s Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is a reality show that explores how to remove the clutter from your home in a bid to improve your mental wellbeing.

The critically acclaimed show not only entertained viewers worldwide, but also sparked a rise in the number of charity shop donations in the UK and US.

Where to watch Tidying Up with Marie Kondo?

You can watch the series on Netflix, and you can also buy Kondo’s book on Amazon.

What is Tidying Up with Marie Kondo about?

Marie Kondo is a seriously tidy person who actually has her own process for de-cluttering: the KonMari method. The series follows her teaching other people about how to tidy their homes – including what order to tidy in (hint – do your clothes first!) and how to determine what ‘sparks joy’ in your life.

She also advocates the notion that a tidy home can aid mental health, something which is supported by psychological research.

Who is Marie Kondo?

Marie Kondo is a Japanese organising consultant and bestselling author who said that she was inspired by a “mysterious voice, like some god of tidying” to change the way we think about de-cluttering our homes and lives (via The Australian). Instead of focusing solely on what we want to give away, we should think about what we want to keep and why.

Since childhood Kondo has loved to tidy, but she became an expert while working as an attendant maiden at a Shrinto shrine. After five years, and while studying at the University of Tokyo, she started her own organising consulting business, aged 19. After releasing her bestselling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up in 2011, she launched her Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo in January 2019.

How many seasons are there?

So far only one series of the show has been released, with eight episodes.

How to get on Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

If you’d like to de-clutter your life with Marie Kondo herself, you could apply to be on future seasons, but unfortunately for most of us in the UK, you must be legally authorised to live and work in the US in order to do so. But don’t lose hope – there’s always the chance that she’ll do a UK version some day…