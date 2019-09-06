Where to watch and stream A Very English Scandal – is the historical miniseries on Netflix?

Based on a true story, A Very English scandal is an adaptation of John Preston’s book of the same name about a 1970s political and sex scandal involving Liberal Party leader and MP Jeremy Thorpe. The three-part miniseries stars Hugh Grant as Thorpe, who will do anything to ensure his relationship with a stable boy named Norman remains a secret. The universally-acclaimed miniseries drew praise for the performances of its actors and its look at British politics and society.

Where can I watch A Very English Scandal?

A Very English Scandal is available to stream on Amazon Prime and iTunes. You can also purchase the box set on DVD.

What is A Very English Scandal about?

In 1961, North Devon MP Jeremy Thorpe meets a stable boy named Norman Josiffe, and the two begin a secret relationship that lasts for several years. While Thorpe’s political star rises, Norman struggles to hold down a job and suffers from mental illness.

After Thorpe initiates a split, Norman becomes increasingly unstable and begins threating to expose his relationship with the MP. Norman is dissatisfied with the small amounts of hush money he’s getting and angry at Thorpe’s refusal to procure him a replacement National Insurance card.

With scandal looming, Thorpe begins to consider how he can rid himself of his former flame…for good.

Who is in the cast of A Very English Scandal?

Hugh Grant plays Liberal Party leader and MP Jeremy Thorpe.

Norman, Thorpe’s ex-lover, is played by Skyfall and Spectre’s Q, Ben Whishaw, who won a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for the miniseries.

Monica Dolan (Appropriate Adult) plays Thorpe’s second wife, Marion.

Liberal Party MP Peter Bessell is played by three-time Olivier Award winner Alex Jennings. Being Human’s Jason Watkins plays fellow party member Baron Hooson.

David Bamber, known for his performance as Mr Collins in BBC’s Pride and Prejudice, plays Arthur Gore, 8th Earl of Arran.

Thorpe’s barrister, George Carman, is played by Killing Eve’s Adrian Scarborough.

Where is A Very English Scandal set?

The miniseries takes place primarily in London and North Devon, with some scenes set in Dublin and Wales.

Where was A Very English Scandal filmed?

A Very English Scandal was filmed on location around the UK. Manchester Town Hall was used for the interior parliamentary scenes, though Buckinghamshire’s Bulstrode Park was the primary filming location for MP’s offices. The production also filmed in a variety of towns including Hertford and Bridgend.

