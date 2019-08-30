Meet the voice cast of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

37 years after the original Jim Henson classic hit cinemas, The Dark Crystal is returning to screens. But not exactly as we know it.

Although Netflix’s new series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will once again follow the puppet-packed tale of Gelflings battling the malevolent Skeksis on the world of Thra, the ten-part TV show covers events before the 1982 film.

And another major difference: the voice cast, which contains many many huge names, from Taron Egerton to Helena Bonham Carter.

Here’s all you need to know about the cast and characters of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Taron Egerton voices Rian

Rian is a crystal castle guard of the Stonewood Clan.

What else has Taron Egerton been in?

Coming to fame playing Gary “Eggsy” Unwin in the Kingsman movies, you might also know Egerton from Eddie the Eagle or Rocketman, where he played (and sung as) Elton John.

Anya Taylor-Joy voices Brea

Brea is Gelfling princess of the Vapra Clan

What else has Anya Taylor-Joy been in?

The US actor is best known for starring in 2015’s The Witch, but you also might have seen her in M Night Shyamalan’s Split and Glass, and in the latest series of Peaky Blinders.

Nathalie Emmanuel voices Deet

Deet is Gelfling animal carer of the Grottan Clan

What else has Nathalie Emmanuel been in?

Launching her screen career in C4 soap Hollyoaks, Emmanuel is now most recognised for her role as Missandei in Game of Thrones. She’s also starred in the Maze Runner and Fast and Furious franchises.

Jason Isaacs voices The Emperor

The Emperor is leader of the Skeksis and the cruel ruler of the Planet Thra

What else has Jason Isaacs been in?

Most recognisable as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, Isaacs has also starred in The OA, Star Trek: Discovery and 2003’s Peter Pan.

Mark Hamill voices skekTek

skekTek is a scientist who now uses the Dark Crystal for experiments

What else has Mark Hamill been in?

Luke Skywalker: that’s how you know him – the actor played the Jedi Knight in the original Star Wars trilogy, plus the most recent sequel films. Hamill also memorably voiced the Joker in several Batman animated projects.

Helena Bonham Carter voices Maudra Mayrin

Maudra Mayrin is the Gelfling queen and mother of Seladon, Tavra and Brea

What else has Helena Bonham Carter been in?

If you’ve seen a Tim Burton movie you’ve probably seen Bonham Carter in it: she’s appeared in Planet of the Apes, Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd and Alice in Wonderland. She’ll also soon play Princess Margaret in season three of Netflix’s The Crown.

Eddie Izzard voices Cadia

Cadia is a member of the Sifa Clan

What else has Eddie Izzard been in?

The veteran stand-up comedian has also starred in Ocean’s Thirteen, Valkyrie and My Super Ex-Girlfriend.

Simon Pegg voices skekSil/The Chamberlain

skekSi is second in line to the Emperor’s throne

What else has Simon Pegg been in?

Finding fame with Channel 4 sitcom Spaced, Pegg went on to co-write and star in the Three Flavours Cornetto film trilogy: Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End. He’s also featured in the Mission: Impossible, Star Trek and Star Wars film series.

Keegan-Michael Key voices skekZok/The Ritual-Master

skekZok is the high priest of the Ceremony of the Sun

What else has Keegan-Michael Key starred in?

The comedian, part of a double-act with Jordan Peele, has enjoyed roles in BoJack Horseman, Whose Line is it Anyway?, Parks and Recreation, and Toy Story 4.

Caitriona Balfe voices Tavra

Tavra is a warrior of the Vapra Clan and one of Brea’s sisters

What else has Caitriona Balfe been in?

The Irish actor and model has enjoyed roles in Outlander, Money Monster and Super 8.

Donna Kimball voices Aughra

Aughra is an oracle who is the living embodiment of Thra

What else has Donna Kimball been in?

As a puppeteer, she’s starred in The Happytime Murders and Amazon Prime’s Sigmund and the Sea Monsters

Alicia Vikander voices Mira

Mira is a crystal castle guard and Rian’s girlfriend

What else has Alicia Vikander been in?

Before winning an Oscar for her supporting role in The Danish Girl, the Swedish actor starred in Ex Machina, Pure and The Man from UNCLE. She has since played Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider reboot.

Andy Samberg voices The Heretic

As his name suggests, The Heretic is the Skeksis who is against the beliefs of his kind.

What else has Andy Samberg been in?

A comedy actor by trade, Samberg has enjoyed roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live, Hot Rod and BBC’s Cuckoo.

Other cast and characters include…

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (from Black Mirror’s San Junipero episode) voices Seladon: A member of the Vapra Clan and one of Brea’s sisters

(from Black Mirror’s San Junipero episode) voices Seladon: A member of the Vapra Clan and one of Brea’s sisters Benedict Wong (Wong from Doctor Strange) voices skekVar/The General: the quick-tempered commander of the Silkspitter army)

(Wong from Doctor Strange) voices skekVar/The General: the quick-tempered commander of the Silkspitter army) Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones) voices Maudra Fara/The Rock Singer: Leader of the Stonewood Clan

(Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones) voices Maudra Fara/The Rock Singer: Leader of the Stonewood Clan Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell from Game of Thrones) voices Onica: A member of the Sifa Clan and Tavra’s girlfriend

(Margaery Tyrell from Game of Thrones) voices Onica: A member of the Sifa Clan and Tavra’s girlfriend Mark Strong (Kingsman, Sherlock Holmes, Kick-Ass) voices Ordon: A member of the Stonewood Clan and Rian’s father

(Kingsman, Sherlock Holmes, Kick-Ass) voices Ordon: A member of the Stonewood Clan and Rian’s father Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery) voices Kylan: A song teller of the Spriton Clan

(Star Trek: Discovery) voices Kylan: A song teller of the Spriton Clan Toby Jones (Sherlock, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) voices The Librarian: A member of the Vapra Clan who works in the library of the Vapra Citadel

(Sherlock, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) voices The Librarian: A member of the Vapra Clan who works in the library of the Vapra Citadel Theo James (Tobias ‘Four’ Eaton from The Divergent Series) voices Rek’yr: A member of the Dousan Clan

(Tobias ‘Four’ Eaton from The Divergent Series) voices Rek’yr: A member of the Dousan Clan Sigourney Weaver (Alien) voices The Myth Speaker

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is streaming now on Netflix