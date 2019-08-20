The (old) new world of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is revealed in new video

Over 37 years since the original Dark Crystal movie, we’re finally about to return to the weird and wonderful world of Thra – but in new Netflix prequel The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, we’re visiting a VERY different version of it.

Advertisement

And now, in RadioTimes.com’s exclusive new video featurette, the cast and crew of the series (including stars Taron Egerton, Simon Pegg and Natalie Dormer) reveal just what those differences are, unveiling an even more rich and complex fantasy world than the original movie brought to screen.

In the original Dark Crystal movie, the elf-like Gelflings had been all but wiped out by the cruel Skesis – but in the prequel series there’s a “rich and prosperous” Gelfling civilisation, fuelled by multiple clans and ruled over by the (seemingly) benevolent Skeksis.

In the film, the Gelfling civilisation was only teased by some engravings found by survivors Jen and Kira, but the new series will show that world in its full glory – as well as the moment when it all became at risk when the Gelflings rebelled against their Skesis overlords.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“They look up to the Skeksis – the Skeksis are these benevolent leaders,” Jeffrey Addis, the new series’ writer Jeffrey Addiss says in the footage.

“They are the Lords of the Crystal. And our show is the moment the Gelflings start to say, ‘Maybe they aren’t so great.’”

Of course, we know that didn’t go so well for the Gelflings in the end – but even knowing where the story goes doesn’t mean it can’t be full of surprises, star Egerton, who plays hero Rian, argues.

“What fans of the Dark Crystal want is, they want an odyssey,” he concludes. “They want a saga. They want something to enrich the universe of the original film, and that’s what this universe does.

“You could put them side by side and it is the same world. There’s just so much more of it to explore.”

Advertisement

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premieres on Netflix on August 30