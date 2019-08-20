Did you spot the Fringe reunion in Mindhunter season 2 on Netflix?

The new season of Mindhunter on Netflix sees a new addition to the regular cast – actor Michael Cerveris joins the psychological thriller series as Ted Gunn, who arrives at Quantico with big plans for the Behavioral Science Unit.

Gunn is placed in charge of the BSU after its previous overseer Robert Shepard (Cotter Smith) is ‘retired’ – forced out of the FBI as he becomes a fall guy for Holden Ford’s (Jonathan Groff) reckless actions.

Cerveris is a Tony award-winning actor, having appeared on stage in Sweeney Todd and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He’s also an established screen actor, having appeared in the TV series of Fame (1986-87) as Ian Ware, in The Good Wife as recurring character James Castro (between 2014 and 2015) and in Gotham as the villainous Professor Pyg (for five episodes in 2017).

He also joined the MCU in 2018, playing Elihas Starr – better known to Marvel Comics fans as the villainous Egghead – in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.

But perhaps his best-known screen role prior to Mindhunter was in the mind-bending sci-fi series Fringe, playing the engimatic ‘September’.

‘September’ was one of a mysterious race of beings known as Observers – eventually revealed as (spoilers!) evolved humans from one possible future of mankind. An Observer – either September or one of his similar-looking kin – appeared in every episode of Fringe, either in brief background cameos or sometimes in larger roles.

Also starring in Fringe, in the lead role of FBI agent Olivia Dunham, was Anna Torv, who continues her association with the Bureau in Mindhunter, playing the BSU’s psychology professor Wendy Carr.

Having previously shared the screen with Cerveris on Fringe, Torv and her old co-star are reunited under very different circumstances in season two of Mindhunter, with fans of the two shows quick to make the connection.

truly felt my soul leave my body during anna torv and michael cerveris’s first scene on MINDHUNTER. the FRINGE representation! — lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) August 17, 2019

Michael Cerveris and Anna Torv are back together again and my heart is so happy ????????????????????#MindhunterSeason2 #Fringe — Lindsey ????‍♀️ (@ipreferwestside) August 20, 2019

Seeing both Anna Torv and Michael Cerveris on #Mindhunter is just making me want to rewatch #Fringe really badly! — Mєℓαиιє✨ (@missblairotte) August 17, 2019

Anna Torv and Michael Cerveris in a scene together ????missing you #Fringe #mindhunter pic.twitter.com/V4Tt5L2vIi — BitchOfEastwick (@EastwickBitch) August 16, 2019

Yes, it’s fair to say they were excited.

Netflix

More than six years since it ended, the fires of the Fringe fandom are still burning bright, perhaps unsurprising given that the series was (a) brilliant and (b) constantly at threat of cancellation due to low ratings. The passionate fan following it sparked, though, saw the show survive for five seasons and get to play out its complex story arc in full.

If you’re eager to see Olivia Dunham back on-screen with September – well, sort of – then Mindhunter season two is streaming now on Netflix.