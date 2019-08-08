Accessibility Links

Pierce Brosnan joins Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in Netflix’s Eurovision film

The James Bond star will play the most handsome man in Iceland. Obviously.

Pierce Brosnan

Just in case you weren’t convinced by his singing skills in Mamma Mia!, Pierce Brosnan is set to show off his pipes again in Netflix’s upcoming Eurovision film. At least, that’s what we’re hoping after the streaming service announced the former James Bond star will have a role in the song contest movie.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, we can only guess whether Brosnan will offer a tune to viewers, the actor being cast as Erick Erickssong, the most handsome man in Iceland and father to the country’s Eurovision hopeful Lars Erickssong (played by Will Ferrell).

Also set to star in the film directed by Wedding Crashers’ David Dobkin is Rachel McAdams. She takes the role of Sigrit Ericksdottir, a musician that enters the contest with Ferrell. Here’s hoping the pair will be as brilliantly strange as Iceland’s last Eurovision entry, anti-capitalist bondage art performers Hatari.

Interestingly, Ferrell has been a big fan of the song contest since he was introduced to the competition by his wife, Swedish actress Viveca Paulin. He has even attended the contest, getting spotted during the 2018 finals at Lisbon.

Ferrell will write the film with Andrew Steele, an old colleague from his Saturday Night Live days, with Anchorman and Step Brothers collaborator Adam McKay set to executive produce.

Advertisement

Netflix haven’t set a release date, but chances are Eurovision will hit screens close to the time of the actual contest in May 2020.

Eurovision

Pierce Brosnan


