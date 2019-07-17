Accessibility Links

  4. Cheryl announced as guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Cheryl announced as guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The former Girls Aloud star joins legendary supermodel Twiggy on the show

Cheryl has joined Maisie Williams, Andrew Garfield and Geri Horner in the already star studded line-up of guest judges for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The British edition of the beloved US star’s reality competition show, which sees drag queens compete against one another in an array of challenges each week, is set to launch on BBC3 later this year.

Cheryl announced the news on Twitter. “I am SO excited to tell you that I will be a guest judge on the first ever series of Drag Race UK,” she wrote. “I am such a huge fan of the show and can not wait to watch our UK queens make their mark!”

She will sit in with the titular host and either Graham Norton or Alan Carr – who will be alternating weeks as regular judges – to preside over the events for one week.

ON top of this, the official Twitter account for the show confirmed that legendary supermodel Twiggy will also serve as a guest judge.

This show is already shaping up to be a must-watch.

