Here’s every song featured in Netflix romcom Always Be My Maybe

Always Be My Maybe, the new Netflix romcom starring Ali Wong, Randall Park and, amazingly, Keanu Reeves, has a dynamite soundtrack.

The film, centred around two estranged childhood friends who reunite sixteen years after they lost their virginity to one another, includes some fine 1990s hip-hop, as well as bangers from David Bowie, D’Angelo and Francis and the Lights.

And yes, it features the song that inspired the title – Mariah Carey’s Always Be My Baby.

There are also some original tracks by Hello Peril, Marcus’ (Randall Park) band, with help from real-life record producer Dan the Automator – though they are not yet available on Spotify. We’ll update the playlist if that changes.

Check out the whole soundtrack below, followed by a Spotify playlist.

What are he songs on the Always Be My Maybe soundtrack?