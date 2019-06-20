When is The Society released on Netflix? What is it about? Who is in the cast?

Netflix’s dystopian teen drama The Society has gone down a storm since its release in May 2019.

The series follows a group of teens who are forced to learn to run a town by themselves when all of the adults disappear.

Find out everything we know about it below.

When is The Society released on Netflix?

All ten episodes of season one were released on 10th May 2019. Netflix hasn’t announced a second season yet – but more on that later.

Is there a trailer for The Society?

Yes! Check it out below.

Who is in the cast of The Society?

Rachel Keller (Legion) and Detective Pikachu’s Katherine Newton lead the cast as sisters Cassandra and Allie Pressman, respectively.

Jacques Colimon plays Allie’s best friend Will, Alex Fitzalan plays Harry Bingham, the wealthy son of the town’s mayor and Toby Wallace stars as Campbell Eliot, Allie’s psychopathic cousin. Also in the cast are Alexander MacNicoll (Luke), Gideon Adlon (Becca Gelb), Sean Berdy (Sam Eliot), Jack Mulhern (Grizz), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Helena), Olivia DeJonge (Elle Tomkins) and Kristine Froseth (Kelly Aldrich).

What is The Society about?

The series centres around a group of teens in the fictional New England town of West Ham (sadly no connection to The Irons of East London), who must create their own makeshift society after they return from a school trip to discover that every adult living there has disappeared. It’s like Lord of the Flies meets The OC with a pinch of Black Mirror. What could go wrong?

Has The Society been renewed for season 2?

Not yet. But the end of season one (no spoilers) leaves a lot of loose ends to be tied up, and, as it’s definitely struck a chord with audiences, we’ll probably get word of a second season before too long.

The Society was the third most-watched TV series on Netflix UK in the second week of its release, behind Riverdale and Dead To Me. Not bad for a new show…