Meet the cast of Black Mirror season five

The fifth season of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series Black Mirror is set to launch on Netflix in June 2019.

While no plot info for the new episodes has been made available (there are going to be three stories this time around, not six, as with the previous two seasons on Netflix), the trailer has given us our first glimpse at the cast – and it’s packed with great British and US talent, including Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott, Avengers: Endgame actor Anthony Mackie and pop star Miley Cyrus.

Here’s everything we know so far about the cast of season five.

Episode 1 – Striking Vipers

Anthony Mackie as Danny

Who does Anthony Mackie play? Danny is a married man who reunites with an estranged college pal later in life, “triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.”

Where have I seen Anthony Mackie before? Anthony Mackie is best known for playing Sam “Falcon” Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also starred in The Hurt Locker, The Adjustment Bureau, Detroit, Gangster Squad and Million Dollar Baby. He is expected to team up with Sebastian Stan for a Disney+ TV series following Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Karl

Who does Yahya Abdul-Mateen II play? Karl is Danny’s best friend from college.

Where have I seen Yahya Abdul-Mateen before? He played villain Manta in Aquaman, and also starred in Us, The Greatest Showman, The Get Down and Baywatch (2017).

Nicole Beharie as Theo

Who does Nicole Beharie play? Anthony Mackie’s partner, who seems to be upset about something – perhaps his casual scrolling through a dating app?

Where have I seen Nicole Beharie before? She has featured in films such as 42, Shame and American Violet and played main character Abbie Mills in four seasons of US series Sleepy Hollow.

Pom Klementieff as Roxette

Who does Pom Klementieff play? An avatar in the incredibly realistic virtual reality game Striking Vipers.

Where have I seen Pom Klementieff before? She plays Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, and has also featured in Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame, Ingrid Goes West, and the American remake of Oldboy.

Ludi Lin as Lance

Who does Ludi Lin play? He is Roxette’s counterpart in Striking Vipers (the video game).

Where have I seen Ludi Lin before? He played Zak in Power Rangers and Captain Murk in Aquaman.

Episode 2 – Smithereens

Andrew Scott as Chris

Who does Andrew Scott play? Chris is a driver for an on demand taxi app akin to Uber, who “becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control”, according to Netflix. From the trailer it looks like he has kidnapped someone, and the police are on to him…

Where have I seen Andrew Scott before? Scott is best known for his roles in Sherlock and the second series of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, in which he played a priest who is tempted to stray from his celibate lifestyle by the nameless protagonist. He has also featured in films such as Spectre (as a Bond villain), Pride and Denial.

Damson Idris as Jaden

Who does Damson Idris play? Jaden is an intern at Smithereen who gets kidnapped by Chris.

Where have I seen Damson Idris before? The English actor has found success in the States in FX series Snowfall, but prior to that appeared in episodes of Casualty, Doctors and The Missing. His first big screen role came in City of Tiny Lights, opposite Riz Ahmed, and he’s been cast in Farming with Kate Beckinsale.

Topher Grace as Billy Bauer

Who does Topher Grace play? He plays Billy Bauer, the tech mogul behind Smithereen, a social network akin to Twitter.

Where have I seen him before? Grace played Eric in That ’70s Show. He has also cropped up in Spider-Man 3, BlacKkKlansman, Predators, Interstellar and Mona Lisa Smile.

Daniel Ings as David

Who does Daniel Ings play? He appears as the police negotiator, who attempts to make a deal with Chris.

Where have I seen Daniel Ings before? He starred as Prince Philip’s adulterous pal Mike Parker in The Crown, and has also featured in Lovesick and Sex Education.

Episode 3 – Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too

Miley Cyrus as Ashley O

Who does Miley Cyrus play? Miley plays a pop star whose “charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy as it appears”.

Where have I seen Miley Cyrus before? She got her start in the acting business as Hannah Montana, a teen country music star. Since that show ended in 2011, she has predominantly focused on her music career, she has popped up here and there in films LOL, The Last Song, So Undercover and Sex and the City 2. Her pop hits include Party in the USA, Wrecking Ball, The Climb and We Can’t Stop.

Angourie Rice as Rachel

Who does she play? A teenager called Rachel who struggles to connect with her classmates. Salvation soon comes in the form of Ashley Too, an AI doll which takes on the personality of her favourite pop star.

Where have I seen Angourie Rice before? She has starred in films such as The Nice Guys, The Beguiled and Jasper Jones, and is set to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, joining her Black Mirror colleagues in the MCU.

Madison Davenport as Jack

Who does Madison Davenport play? She plays Rachel’s grungey sister Jack.

Where have I seen Madison Davenport before? She played Ashley Wheeler in Sharp Objects, and has starred in films like Sisters, Noah and The Possession.

Marc Menchaca as Kevin

Who does Marc Menchaca play? Kevin is Rachel and Jack’s father. He runs a humane mouse control company.

Where have I seen Marc Menchaca before? He played Russ Langmore in Ozark, Lauder Wakefield in Homeland, and has also appeared in Inside Amy Schumer, The Sinner, Elementary and CSI.

Susan Pourfar as Catherine

Who does Susan Pourfar play? Catherine is Ashley O’s devious and controlling aunt and manager.

Where have I seen Susan Pourfar before? She played Cora’s Public Defender in The Sinner, Nora Cafferty in House of Cards and Becky Flynn in Scandal. She has also appeared in Manchester by the Sea, Elementary, Mr Robot and The Sopranos.

Black Mirror season five is released on Netflix on Wednesday 5th June